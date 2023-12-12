Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Monroe, Ruston, Shreveport, and Vicksburg mayors to meet for I-20 Passenger Rail update

(Source: Pixabay)
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The mayors of Monroe, Ruston, Vicksburg, and Shreveport will gather on Friday, Dec. 15 to provide an update on the I-20 Passenger Rail - which will stretch through Shreveport, Ruston, and Monroe to Dallas. The event will take place at noon at 301 Desiard Street in Downtown Monroe.

RELATED CONTENT: “I-20 passenger railroad granted half a million dollars in federal funding”

On Dec. 8, the Southern Rail Commission announced that the I-20 Corridor Passenger Rail Service was given $500,000 from the Federal Railroad Administration in Corridor Identification and Development Program (CIDP) funding.

Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis and Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker released the following statements:

“We are excited and grateful for the Corridor ID award announcement, another sign of progress in the expansion of passenger rail service along the I-20 corridor. This transformative initiative is a testament to the unwavering dedication of Senator Bill Cassidy, the Southern Rail Commission, Amtrak, CPKC, LaDOTD, our state and federal delegation, and the collective vision of my colleagues, Mayors Walker, Arceneaux, and Flaggs who stand united in support. Together, we embarked on a journey that not only connects communities but also fuels the engine of economic opportunity, ensuring a brighter, more interconnected future for all. Together, we will continue to work to make passenger rail service a reality.”

Friday Ellis, Monroe Mayor

“This future investment is a direct result of a great partnership between Vicksburg, Monroe, Shreveport, and Ruston. We look forward to having rail service from our city to all parts of this great country. I want to personally thank Senator Bill Cassidy, Senator John Kennedy, and Representative Julia Letlow for seeing the opportunities this rail service will bring to us and so many others.”

Ronny Walker, Ruston Mayor

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham Police investigating double homicide Saturday evening
Victim dead following Union Parish shooting, suspect dies same night in Monroe
Bearcats beat Zachary, 24-17.
Ruston wins first state championship since 1990
A house fire in the Grier Heights area of Charlotte left one person seriously injured.
Early morning house fire leaves one dead, State Fire Marshal investigating
Louisiana State Police are investigating after a body was found outside a West Carroll Parish...
Body found outside West Carroll Parish home
A Florida woman says she found a megalodon shark tooth while recently walking the beach.
Woman finds giant megalodon tooth while walking Florida beach

Latest News

The Ruston water distribution system will be undergoing state-mandated maintenance from Dec....
Ruston Announces Maintenance to Water System
In a post on the flea market’s Facebook page, they say the fire occurred among many other...
Fire at Gators Flea Market
Glenwood Regional Medical Center says it is addressing concerns the state has with the...
The Status of Glenwood Regional Medical Center
NELA water system boil advisories, updated 12/11