Monroe motorcyclist killed in three-vehicle crash

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - On Monday, Dec. 11, 42-year-old Christopher Chambliss of Monroe died after being involved in a three-vehicle crash on US-80 near LA-594.

Shortly after 5 p.m. Louisiana State Police Troop F began investigating the deadly crash.

According to LSP, the preliminary investigation revealed that Kevin Walker, 40, was traveling east on US 80 in his 1999 Lincoln Continental while Chambliss - who was driving his 2014 Harley-Davidson motorcycle - was traveling west. For reasons still under investigation, the Lincoln turned left into the path of the Harley causing their two vehicles to crash.

Chambliss was thrown from his bike and hit a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado that was traveling east on US-80. Chambliss was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation. This is all the information we have at this time.

