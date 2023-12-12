Advertise
Man accused of setting house on fire

Jonesboro first responders arrived to the scene of a house fire Sunday morning.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:51 AM CST
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge found probable cause Monday to arrest a Jonesboro man on suspicion of arson after police said he set his house on fire.

Just before 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 10, firefighters responded to a house fire on Wildwood Point.

While en route to the scene, dispatch told police that the home had been the scene of “several arson incidents and that the suspect, 42-year-old Brandon Worsham, could be combative,” the affidavit stated.

When officers arrived, they found Worsham at the scene and took him into custody.

Fire marshals searched the residence and estimated the damage to be more than $100,000, the court documents stated.

“Firefighters also alerted police to a glass pipe in the kitchen of the residence,” the affidavit said. “When officers retrieved it they found it to have residue inside.”

While taking Worsham to the Craighead County Detention Center, the affidavit stated he “made several threats” against an officer, saying he would have the officer killed.

After reviewing the case, Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge Worsham with arson, first-degree terroristic threatening, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Worsham is being held in the CCDC in lieu of a $75,000 cash-only bond awaiting arraignment on Jan. 24 in circuit court.

