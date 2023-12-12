Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

KNOE Tuesday Morning Forecast: Tranquil Weather Through the Workweek

with Meteorologist DeVonte’ Dixon
KNOE Tuesday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
By Marcus Walter
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’re off to another frosty and chilly start to the day. You know the drill: grab a jacket! Also, remember to give yourself some extra time to defrost your car. Otherwise, it’s a mostly sunny and pleasant day. Temperatures will reach into the 60s this afternoon. Expect more of the same throughout the workweek. Our next weather system brings rain to the area on Saturday. Thanks to the rain and clouds, highs will be in the 50s. We climb back in the 60s Sunday into early next week.

Today: Early morning frost, then mostly sunny. Temperatures will reach the low to mid 60s.

Tonight: Lows fall into the mid to upper 30s under a partly cloudy sky. Areas of patchy frost are possible.

Wednesday: Patchy frost is possible early, then partly sunny. Highs top out in the middle 60s.

Thursday: Sun and cloud mixed with highs in the middle 60s.

Friday: A mixture of sun and clouds. Temperatures top out in the middle 60s.

Saturday: Cloudy with a chance of showers. Temperatures rebound into the mid to upper 50s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds mixed with highs reaching the lower 60s.

Monday: A sunny and pleasant day. Temperatures top out in the lower 60s.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham Police investigating double homicide Saturday evening
Victim dead following Union Parish shooting, suspect dies same night in Monroe
The suspect of an overnight shooting in Union Parish is now dead after an officer-involved...
Suspect of Union Parish homicide dies at Monroe home in officer-involved shooting
Glenwood Regional Medical Center
Glenwood addressing staffing, supply concerns
A house fire in the Grier Heights area of Charlotte left one person seriously injured.
Early morning house fire leaves one dead, State Fire Marshal investigating
Billy's Boudin and Cracklins'
Billy’s Boudin and Cracklins launches new website that offers shipping nationwide

Latest News

KNOE Tuesday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Tuesday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
Ensure your child is weather-prepared while getting on and off the bus each weekday with...
Bus Stop Forecast - Tuesday, 12/12/23
KNOE Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon