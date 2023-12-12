KNOE Tuesday Morning Forecast: Tranquil Weather Through the Workweek

We’re off to another frosty and chilly start to the day. You know the drill: grab a jacket! Also, remember to give yourself some extra time to defrost your car. Otherwise, it’s a mostly sunny and pleasant day. Temperatures will reach into the 60s this afternoon. Expect more of the same throughout the workweek. Our next weather system brings rain to the area on Saturday. Thanks to the rain and clouds, highs will be in the 50s. We climb back in the 60s Sunday into early next week.

Today: Early morning frost, then mostly sunny. Temperatures will reach the low to mid 60s.

Tonight: Lows fall into the mid to upper 30s under a partly cloudy sky. Areas of patchy frost are possible.

Wednesday: Patchy frost is possible early, then partly sunny. Highs top out in the middle 60s.

Thursday: Sun and cloud mixed with highs in the middle 60s.

Friday: A mixture of sun and clouds. Temperatures top out in the middle 60s.

Saturday: Cloudy with a chance of showers. Temperatures rebound into the mid to upper 50s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds mixed with highs reaching the lower 60s.

Monday: A sunny and pleasant day. Temperatures top out in the lower 60s.

