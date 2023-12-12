KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast: Tranquil Weather Through the Workweek

It’s a mostly sunny day across the ArkLaMiss with high clouds in place. Here’s another great chance to spend some time outdoors. Temperatures are on the way up into the 60s this afternoon. Expect more of the same throughout the workweek. You may notice an uptick in cloud cover as the week progresses. Our next weather system brings rain to the area on Saturday. Thanks to the rain and clouds, highs will be in the 50s. We’re back in the 60s heading into early next week.

Today: Mostly sunny. Temperatures will reach the low to mid 60s.

Tonight: Lows fall into the mid to upper 30s under a partly cloudy sky. Areas of patchy frost are possible.

Wednesday: Patchy frost is possible early, then partly sunny. Highs top out in the middle 60s.

Thursday: Sun and cloud mixed with highs in the middle 60s.

Friday: A mixture of sun and clouds. Temperatures top out in the middle 60s.

Saturday: Cloudy with a chance of showers. Temperatures rebound into the mid to upper 50s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds mixed with highs reaching near 60 degrees.

Monday: A sunny and pleasant day. Temperatures top out in the lower 60s.

