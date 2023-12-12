Advertise
KNOE Monday Evening Forecast: Chilly Nights, Seasonal Afternoons

with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
By Marcus Walter
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
It was a frosty morning for the ArkLaMiss and another chilly night is on the way. For the rest of the week, the weather will be very pleasant, with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the low 60s. By Friday, clouds will be on the increase ahead of rain showers that will arrive for the start of the weekend. There is not a threat for severe weather, just rain showers impacting the region on Saturday. By Sunday, the clouds begin to slowly clear, leaving behind temperatures in the mid 50s. By next Monday, the sunshine fully returns and temperatures slowly reach the low 60s.

Tonight, it will be a chilly, with temperatures down to the mid 30s. There will be a clear sky.

Tuesday, plenty of sunshine is expected. Temperatures will reach the low 60s.

Wednesday, it will be partly cloudy with temperatures in the low 60s.

Thursday will be a partly cloudy day with temperatures in the low 60s.

Friday will be a partly to mostly cloudy day. Temperatures will reach the low 60s.

Saturday will bring rain showers and clouds. Temperatures will reach the low 60s.

Sunday will be a mostly cloudy day. Temperatures will reach the mid 50s.

Monday will be a sunny day. Temperatures will reach 60 degrees.

