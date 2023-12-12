Good Morning ArkLaMiss anchor welcomes new baby into the world
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Congratulations are in order for KNOE’s Good Morning ArkLaMiss anchor, Jasmine Anderson, as she and her husband recently welcomed a baby girl into the world!
Ari Isabella was born during the evening hours of Monday, Dec. 4, to the parents of Jasmine and Lamar Anderson.
Both baby and mom are healthy and doing well.
