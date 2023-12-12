Feed Your Soul: Big Mc’s BBQ Truck

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Barbeque is a tradition passed on from parents to children, which is unique to each family. If you ask about how someone prepares their barbeque - you’ll get a variety of answers.

One person who keeps it simple is Robert McDade, owner of Big Mc’s BBQ Truck. His love of cooking came from his mom.

“Yeah, from home. My mom, she was a cooker, loved to cook,“ said McDade. ”Then she turned around and got her restaurant.”

The passion for cooking sparked in McDade.

Robert McDade at Big Mc's BBQ Truck cooks some tasty barbeque. Ribs, chicken, and sausage are always on the menu. And if you want the challenge, try the Big Mc Attack which is a combination of meats in a burger style. (KNOE)

“The love of BBQ, I’m starting just the love of cooking,“ said McDade. ”I just love to cook.”

They have a few items available to satisfy your barbeque bug, like ribs, chicken, sausage, and brisket. He also has the Big Mc Attack that you can watch to find out how I was able to take on the challenge.

You can find him most days out at the Louisville Avenue Food Truck Park in Monroe across from the Walmart Supercenter. On other days, you can follow him on his Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.