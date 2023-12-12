Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Elementary school custodian warms hearts with small gesture: ‘He is one of a kind’

The photo shows Hall kneeling down to help the young boy, who is wearing a holiday-themed suit.
The photo shows Hall kneeling down to help the young boy, who is wearing a holiday-themed suit.(Brownsboro Independent School District)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWNSBORO, Texas (Gray News) – A school district in Texas is sharing a sweet moment between a custodian and an elementary student.

The Brownsboro Independent School District shared a photo on Facebook of Chandler Elementary School custodian identified as Mr. Hall helping a young student fix his tie.

The photo shows Hall kneeling down to help the young boy, who is wearing a holiday-themed suit.

“It’s moments like these that we are so proud to be a part of this Bear family,” the school district wrote in the post. “Thank you Mr. Hall for being so kind. We are grateful for YOU!

Facebook commenters made it known that Hall is no stranger to lending a helping hand.

“I remember my son getting a nervous tummy on the first day and throwing up in the hallway. I tried to clean it but was pregnant and gagging… this gentleman came up and said “It’s okay mama, let me get it” he cleaned it up for me. He’s always been a sweetheart!” one Facebook user wrote in a comment.

Hall’s wife also commented on the post, saying his act of kindness with the elementary student is no surprise.

“Lord I thank you for my husband!! He is one of a kind. Always trying to help someone,” his wife wrote in a comment.

Brownsboro is located about 90 miles southeast of Dallas.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham Police investigating double homicide Saturday evening
Victim dead following Union Parish shooting, suspect dies same night in Monroe
The suspect of an overnight shooting in Union Parish is now dead after an officer-involved...
Suspect of Union Parish homicide dies at Monroe home in officer-involved shooting
Glenwood Regional Medical Center
Glenwood addressing staffing, supply concerns
A house fire in the Grier Heights area of Charlotte left one person seriously injured.
Early morning house fire leaves one dead, State Fire Marshal investigating
Ari Isabella, daughter of Jasmine and Lamar Anderson, is the latest addition to the KNOE family!
Good Morning ArkLaMiss anchor welcomes new baby into the world

Latest News

After several days of dreary weather, visitors were treated to this view of North America's...
Multiple dogs killed after snowmachine collides with sled, officials say
FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Sheriff’s office says Tesla was running on Autopilot moments before fatal tractor-trailer crash
KNOE's Charles Burkett visits a local food truck that is sure to make you taste the love.
Feed Your Soul: Taste of Love Food Truck
FILE - Wandrea "Shaye" Moss, a former Georgia election worker, testifies as her mother Ruby...
Georgia election worker says she feared for her life over fraud lies in Giuliani defamation case