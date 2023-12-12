Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

CPC Temperatures Outlook - Temperatures Likely Above Normal Next Week

By Marcus Walter
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:06 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - If you are a fan of above normal temperatures, you may be in luck. The latest Climate Prediction Center 6 to 10 Day Temperatures Outlook shows temperatures will likely be above normal for most of the United States, including for northern Louisiana. As of December 10th, the average temperature for Monroe, LA is 56. 3 degrees, which is above the normal of 50.5 degrees.

The 6 to 10 day outlook would put the above normal temperatures around the dates of December 17th and December 21st.

The Climate Prediction Center's 6 to 10 Day Temperature Outlook shows most of the county will...
The Climate Prediction Center's 6 to 10 Day Temperature Outlook shows most of the county will likely experience above normal temperatures.(Marcus Walter)

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham Police investigating double homicide Saturday evening
Victim dead following Union Parish shooting, suspect dies same night in Monroe
The suspect of an overnight shooting in Union Parish is now dead after an officer-involved...
Suspect of Union Parish homicide dies at Monroe home in officer-involved shooting
A house fire in the Grier Heights area of Charlotte left one person seriously injured.
Early morning house fire leaves one dead, State Fire Marshal investigating
Bearcats beat Zachary, 24-17.
Ruston wins first state championship since 1990
Fatal Crash generic image
Single-vehicle crash kills West Monroe man

Latest News

KNOE Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
Ensure your child is weather-prepared while getting on and off the bus each weekday with...
Bus Stop Forecast - Monday, 12/11/23
KNOE Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Abby Ezell
KNOE Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Abby Ezell