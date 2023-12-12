CPC Temperatures Outlook - Temperatures Likely Above Normal Next Week

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - If you are a fan of above normal temperatures, you may be in luck. The latest Climate Prediction Center 6 to 10 Day Temperatures Outlook shows temperatures will likely be above normal for most of the United States, including for northern Louisiana. As of December 10th, the average temperature for Monroe, LA is 56. 3 degrees, which is above the normal of 50.5 degrees.

The 6 to 10 day outlook would put the above normal temperatures around the dates of December 17th and December 21st.

The Climate Prediction Center's 6 to 10 Day Temperature Outlook shows most of the county will likely experience above normal temperatures. (Marcus Walter)

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.