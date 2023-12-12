Advertise
City of Tallulah mourns the loss of former Fire Chief Terry Cooper

The City of Tallulah mourns the loss of former Fire Chief Terry Cooper.
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLULAH, La. (KNOE) - The City of Tallulah and the Tallulah Fire Department are mourning the loss of retired Fire Chief Terry Wayne Cooper Sr. who passed away on Dec. 1. He was 60 years old.

Cooper joined the fire department in 1990 and served as the chief from 2009 until his retirement in 2013.

Current Tallulah Fire Chief Harold Allen described the former chief as the “calm man” of the department.

The City of Tallulah posted the following on their Facebook page: “The City of Tallulah sends condolences to the family of long-time Tallulah Fire Department Chief Terry Cooper. We ask you to keep the Cooper family in your prayers.”

The community will celebrate Cooper’s life this Saturday (Dec. 16) at noon at the Lighthouse Christian Church.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

