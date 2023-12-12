Aaron’s Aces: Championship Edition

Advertise
Three area teams walks away as state champions (Oak Grove, Union and Ruston)
By Aaron Dietrich
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - All three area teams walked out of the Caesars Superdome as state champions. Oak Grove dominated Haynesville from the opening kickoff with 401 rushing yards, en route to a 62-36 victory. The Tigers have won four state championships in the last five years. Not many people gave Union a chance after losing four-games in the regular season and losing star players, Trey Holly and Cam Hill. Joe Spatafora and the Farmers proved the state wrong as they took home their first state title since 2013 in thrilling fashion over St. James (36-35). Ruston dusted off their trophy case and added their first state tile in 33 years with a win over Zachary, 31 to 17. Sports Director Aaron Dietrich highlights all these storybook victories in a championship edition of Aaron’s Aces.

Lady Tigers dominate Wiley University, 109-41.
Grambling women’s basketball passes century mark on Education Day
Bearcats beat Zachary, 24-17.
Ruston wins first state championship since 1990
