Aaron’s Aces: Championship Edition

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - All three area teams walked out of the Caesars Superdome as state champions. Oak Grove dominated Haynesville from the opening kickoff with 401 rushing yards, en route to a 62-36 victory. The Tigers have won four state championships in the last five years. Not many people gave Union a chance after losing four-games in the regular season and losing star players, Trey Holly and Cam Hill. Joe Spatafora and the Farmers proved the state wrong as they took home their first state title since 2013 in thrilling fashion over St. James (36-35). Ruston dusted off their trophy case and added their first state tile in 33 years with a win over Zachary, 31 to 17. Sports Director Aaron Dietrich highlights all these storybook victories in a championship edition of Aaron’s Aces.

