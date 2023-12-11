Advertise
Single-vehicle crash kills West Monroe man

Fatal Crash generic image
Fatal Crash generic image(MGN)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:58 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of Christopher Clark, 27, of West Monroe on Dec. 10, 2023. The crash happened shortly after 7 a.m. according to Louisiana State Police.

Troopers began investigating the crash on La 546 near La 838. The initial investigation revealed Clark was traveling south in a Ford F150 when his vehicle exited the road and hit a tree. Troopers say he was unrestrained causing him to be flown from the vehicle. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.

LSP wants to remind motorists to buckle up, slow down, and not be distracted while driving. They say the faster you drive, the greater your risk of injury, and not wearing a seatbelt dramatically increases that risk.

