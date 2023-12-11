Advertise
Shelter rescues 6-week-old puppy with broken front legs after she was kicked by horse

Zoey's front legs were broken after she was kicked by a horse.
Zoey's front legs were broken after she was kicked by a horse.(From Heaven to Earth Rescue)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (Gray News) – An Ohio animal shelter is hoping to adopt out a puppy once they finish nursing her back to health after she was kicked by a horse.

From Heaven to Earth Rescue said Zoey, a Jack Russell/Toy Fox terrier mix puppy, broke both of her front legs after being kicked by a horse in late November.

The organization said Zoey, who is just 6 weeks old and weighs only 2 pounds, has been learning to walk with splints.

After the puppy was taken care of by a veterinarian, the shelter said they are looking for more funding to help her in the rest of her recovery.

Once she has completely healed, the shelter said Zoey will be put up for adoption.

To contribute to Zoey’s recovery, donations can be made to the From Heaven to Earth Rescue.

Other dogs and puppies can also be found at the shelter’s website.

