Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Reward offered after dumped kittens found dead

Northeast Arkansans for Animals (NAFA) is offering a reward after a bag of kittens was found...
Northeast Arkansans for Animals (NAFA) is offering a reward after a bag of kittens was found dead in a field.(U.S. Air Force)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Northeast Arkansans for Animals (NAFA) is offering a reward after a bag of kittens was found dead in a field.

NAFA said someone tied five 6-week-old kittens in a trash bag on Saturday afternoon and threw them into a field off Highway 351 in Craighead County.

None of the kittens survived.

NAFA is now offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for this act of animal cruelty.

“It is time to step up and be a part of the solution instead of the problem,” NAFA stated.

Anyone with information or questions about the kittens should email nafahelp@gmail.com.

All relevant information will be sent to local law enforcement to pursue charges.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bearcats beat Zachary, 24-17.
Ruston wins first state championship since 1990
A Florida woman says she found a megalodon shark tooth while recently walking the beach.
Woman finds giant megalodon tooth while walking Florida beach
Louisiana State Police are investigating after a body was found outside a West Carroll Parish...
Body found outside West Carroll Parish home
Birmingham Police investigating double homicide Saturday evening
Victim dead following Union Parish shooting, suspect dies same night in Monroe
Historic Grambling homes
Two homes previously owned by Grambling State University founder to be demolished

Latest News

Adopt-A-Pet: Meet Pippy
Courtesy: CNN
53 animals found in house, 14 dead
Local man saves kitten from the Ouachita River
Bear smashes head through kitchen wall
Humane Society of Louisiana
Dog in Marksville thrown from moving vehicle, humane society seeks answers