One dead after argument leads to shooting in Union Parish

UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - One person is dead after an argument led to a shooting in Union Parish. Union Parish Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 10.

UPSO deputies responded to a complaint of shots fired in the Crossroads community of Farmerville. While on their way to the scene, they received additional information from witnesses that someone had been shot.

When they arrived, deputies found an adult male dead on the front porch of the home. Witnesses talked to UPSO and a suspect was identified.

This is an ongoing investigation. More information will be released at a later time. UPSO says there is no danger to residents in the area at this time.

