Nicki Minaj will make New Orleans stop on Pink Friday 2 tour

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Nicki Minaj is set to take the stage at the Smoothie King Center on March 18, 2024, as part of her Pink Friday 2 World Tour.

The highly anticipated tour, supporting Nicki Minaj’s latest album, Pink Friday 2, is set to be her largest world tour to date, including festival performances at Rollin Loud California and Dreamville.

Ticket sales for the New Orleans date will commence with a Citi presale starting on Tuesday, December 12, at 9 am local time. Following the presale, additional opportunities for fans to secure their seats will be available throughout the week. The general on-sale is scheduled for Friday, December 15, at 9 am local time on NickiMinajOfficial.com.

Various VIP packages are available including access to the Gag City Headquarters, Nicki’s VIP lounge featuring special pop-up activations and exclusive merchandise.

Date City Venue Mar 01, 2024 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena Mar 03, 2024 Denver, CO Ball Arena Mar 08, 2024 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena Mar 10, 2024 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena Mar 13, 2024 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center Mar 15, 2024 Inglewood, CA Rolling Loud California* Mar 18, 2024 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center Mar 20, 2024 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena Mar 22, 2024 Orlando, FL Amway Center Mar 26, 2024 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center Mar 28, 2024 Newark, NJ Prudential Center Mar 29, 2024 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center Mar 30, 2024 New York, NY Madison Square Garden Apr 01, 2024 Washington, DC Capital One Arena Apr 02, 2024 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena Apr 04, 2024 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center Apr 05, 2024 Hartford, CT XL Center Apr 07, 2024 Raleigh, NC Dreamville Festival* Apr 10, 2024 Boston, MA TD Garden Apr 12, 2024 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center Apr 13, 2024 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum Apr 17, 2024 Montreal, QC Bell Centre Apr 18, 2024 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena Apr 20, 2024 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena Apr 24, 2024 Chicago, IL United Center Apr 27, 2024 Minneapolis, MN Target Center May 02, 2024 Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center May 09, 2024 Houston, TX Toyota Center May 11, 2024 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center May 12, 2024 Austin, TX Moody Center May 25, 2024 Manchester, UK Co-Op Live May 26, 2024 Birmingham, UK Resorts World Arena May 28, 2024 London, UK The O2 Jun 01, 2024 Paris, France Accor Arena Jun 02, 2024 Amsterdam, Netherlands Ziggo Dome Jun 05, 2024 Cologne, Germany Lanxess Arena Jun 07, 2024 Berlin, Germany Mercedes Benz Arena

