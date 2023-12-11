Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Monterey man accused of giving minor a pill, requesting sexual activity as payment

Halford is accused of giving an unknown type of pill to a minor and requesting sexual activity...
Halford is accused of giving an unknown type of pill to a minor and requesting sexual activity as a form of payment.(Source: Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - A Monterey man was arrested after Concordia Parish officers responded to Trinity Hospital in reference to a minor being treated for a potential drug overdose.

The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office said the minor was given an unknown type of pill by Michael Halford, 63, the night prior to being in the hospital. Halford allegedly asked the minor to pay him in the form of sexual activity.

Halford was arrested on one charge of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

MORE CONCORDIA PARISH ARRESTS
New Iberia man arrested following Concordia Parish investigation into alleged sex crime
Concordia Parish authorities arrest registered sex offender accused of molesting juveniles
Concordia Parish authorities arrest Natchez man accused of attempted rape, online solicitation of minors
Two arrested in Concordia Parish following child sexual abuse investigation
Mississippi man arrested, allegedly traveled to Concordia Parish to meet minor

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bearcats beat Zachary, 24-17.
Ruston wins first state championship since 1990
A Florida woman says she found a megalodon shark tooth while recently walking the beach.
Woman finds giant megalodon tooth while walking Florida beach
Louisiana State Police are investigating after a body was found outside a West Carroll Parish...
Body found outside West Carroll Parish home
Birmingham Police investigating double homicide Saturday evening
Victim dead following Union Parish shooting, suspect dies same night in Monroe
Historic Grambling homes
Two homes previously owned by Grambling State University founder to be demolished

Latest News

Billy's Boudin and Cracklins'
Billy’s Boudin and Cracklins launches new website that offers shipping nationwide
Officers could be seen cordoning off an area with tape and about nine police units and two...
Man dies after being chased through Shreveport park and tased; LSP investigating
The suspect of an overnight shooting in Union Parish is now dead after an officer-involved...
Suspect of Union Parish homicide dies at Monroe home in officer-involved shooting
A house fire in the Grier Heights area of Charlotte left one person seriously injured.
Early morning house fire leaves one dead, State Fire Marshal investigating