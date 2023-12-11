Monterey man accused of giving minor a pill, requesting sexual activity as payment

VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - A Monterey man was arrested after Concordia Parish officers responded to Trinity Hospital in reference to a minor being treated for a potential drug overdose.

The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office said the minor was given an unknown type of pill by Michael Halford, 63, the night prior to being in the hospital. Halford allegedly asked the minor to pay him in the form of sexual activity.

Halford was arrested on one charge of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

