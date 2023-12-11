Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Laundrie family denies knowledge of Gabby Petito’s murder in new court documents

The family of Gabby Petito is suing Chris and Roberta Laundrie for emotional distress in...
The family of Gabby Petito is suing Chris and Roberta Laundrie for emotional distress in relation to her death during a 2021 road trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie.(Petito family)
By Melissa Ratliff and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 9:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - The parents of Brian Laundrie and their former attorney have filed a response to a motion denying they had outright knowledge of the fact that a murder had taken place.

The family of Gabby Petito is suing Chris and Roberta Laundrie for emotional distress in relation to her death during a 2021 road trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie.

Petito’s remains were found at a national forest in Wyoming, and her death was ruled a homicide. The FBI said before taking his own life, Brian Laundrie wrote in a notebook he was responsible for his fiancée’s death.

Earlier this month, an amended motion filed by the parents of Gabby Petito revealed new details from the deposition. In it, Roberta and Chris Laundrie admitted that Brian called them in the aftermath of Gabby’s disappearance and told them “Gabby is gone” before asking for them to hire an attorney.

In the complaint, filed on Nov. 30, the Laundrie family admitted they received a call from Brian Laundrie in the immediate aftermath of Gabby’s disappearance.

Brian told his parents on Aug. 29, 2021, in what is described as a “frantic” phone call that Gabby was “gone” and he needed a lawyer.

That same day, the Laundries contacted Steven Bertolino. The documents also allege that Brian was using Gabby’s phone and pretending to be her in text messages to her family. Bertolino, in turn, contacted lawyers in Wyoming where Gabby’s body was eventually found.

In their response, the Laundries again confirmed the communication but denied all other allegations of knowledge of the crime.

After Laundrie family attorney Bertolino also noted that the statement issued as crews looked for the body of Gabby Petito was “not intended to reach Joseph Petito” specifically.

“...the purpose of the statement was to provide a public response to escalating pressure from Plaintiffs, law enforcement, the press, and the public who were all demanding that Defendants Christopher and Roberta Laundrie provide information,” reads the document.

You can read the full response below.

Copyright 2023 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bearcats beat Zachary, 24-17.
Ruston wins first state championship since 1990
A Florida woman says she found a megalodon shark tooth while recently walking the beach.
Woman finds giant megalodon tooth while walking Florida beach
Louisiana State Police are investigating after a body was found outside a West Carroll Parish...
Body found outside West Carroll Parish home
Historic Grambling homes
Two homes previously owned by Grambling State University founder to be demolished
The Salvation Army is serving more families this year than in years past.
Robertson family teams up with Monroe Salvation Army for national fundraiser

Latest News

FILE - Prince Harry leaves the High Court after giving evidence in London, Tuesday, June 6,...
Prince Harry ordered to pay Daily Mail publisher legal fees for failed court challenge
FILE - Mariah Carey performs at the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square, Dec. 31, 2017,...
Why Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas is You’ became so popular
A restaurant in Wisconsin launched a "pay it forward" service to provide meals for those who...
Restaurant customers help ‘pay forward’ with meals for those in need, owner says
FILE - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacts during his interview with The Associated...
Zelenskyy will address the US military in Washington as funding for Ukraine’s war runs out
City of Ruston announces maintenance to water distribution system