KNOE Monday Afternoon Forecast: Chilly Mornings, Mild Afternoons

with Meteorologist DeVonte’ Dixon
By DeVonte' Dixon
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Depending on your preference, you may be able to get rid of the jacket this afternoon. Under a sunny sky, temperatures aim for the lower 60s. Enjoy! Frost is likely once again tonight as lows dip into the lower 30s. Stay warm and protect your pets, plants, and pipes. Tuesday will be warmer and mostly sunny, with highs reaching the middle 60s. We’re staying mild through the workweek. Low temperatures climb out of the 30s Wednesday night. Rain chances return over the weekend.

Today: AM frost, then sunny and mild. Temperatures top out in the lower 60s.

Tonight: A cold & frosty night. Under a mostly clear sky, lows fall into the lower 30s.

Tuesday: Early morning frost, then mostly sunny. Temperatures will reach the middle 60.

Wednesday: AM frost, then mostly sunny. Highs top out in the middle 60s.

Thursday: Sun and cloud mixed with highs in the middle 60s.

Friday: A mixture of sun and clouds. Temperatures top out in the lower 60s.

Saturday: Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Temperatures rebound into the upper 50s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds mixed with highs reaching the lower 60s. There’s a slight chance of showers as well.

