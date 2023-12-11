Advertise
Glenwood addressing staffing, supply concerns

Glenwood Regional Medical Center
Glenwood Regional Medical Center(KNOE)
By Kristin Hodges
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Glenwood Regional Medical Center says it is addressing concerns the state has with the hospital’s supplies and staffing.

West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell says the hospital is open and continues to provide all of its services.

The Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals declined to comment.

The interim president of Glenwood Regional Medical Center, Jonathan Turton, issued this statement: “We take this matter very seriously; Glenwood Regional Medical Center is open and continues to safely provide the highest quality patient care to our community. We have immediately begun to address the state’s concerns regarding supplies and staffing at Glenwood Hospital. Supply chain disruptions are still causing delays throughout the industry; right now, we are moving quickly to transfer supplies from other hospitals in our network to Glenwood. Labor shortages caused by massive retirements in health care staff during and immediately following the pandemic coupled with rising labor costs have left us, and most hospitals across the country, struggling to retain employees. We are moving quickly to hire and incentivize staff at Glenwood, and we are confident that we will resolve the state’s concerns shortly. Today and every day, this community can count on the professionals and medical staff of Glenwood Regional Medical Center.”

