Expert advice to prevent maxing out your credit cards

Typical FICO score is 718
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(InvestigateTV) — Around 35.9% of Americans have a Fair or Poor FICO score, FICO reported in October.

According to Rod Griffin, the senior director of consumer education and advocacy for Experian, having good credit unlocks lower interest rates, lower terms.

Griffin said Improving a credit score is financially empowering and there are tools available to help consumers.

“For example, you can use Experian Smart Money, digital credit checking account and debit card to build credit without taking on any debt,” Griffin explained. “So, it’s tied directly into our boost system. So, you can have your cell phone payment, your utility payments, your streaming services, your rent reported.”

Griffin said positive and on-time payments can help raise scores.

He urged users to remind themselves every time they swipe that they are going to have to pay the cost back, plus interest and fees.

Griffin said often during the holiday season some people who make purchases will find themselves still paying for those gifts in the fall next year.

“I always tell people credit’s a financial tool. Debt’s the financial problem. And if you use credit like businesses do, you’ll be in good shape,” he said. “They use credit because it can save them money while their money works for them. And that’s really what you would think about. Credit’s the tool, debt’s the problem.”

Griffin said those who apply for a credit card to get a store discount on a purchase should pay off that card immediately or lose the money you saved.

He shared a few tips for the holiday season:

  • Create a budget to pay down cards quickly
  • Budget for your holiday expenses and stick to it

