Early morning house fire leaves one dead, State Fire Marshal investigating

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - State Fire Marshal deputies are investigating an early morning house fire in Monroe that left one dead. According to SFM, the fire happened around 1:45 a.m. this morning (Dec. 11).

The Ouachita Parish Fire Department responded to the 200 block of Tennessee St. where they found a man’s body inside the home.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.