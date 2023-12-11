Early morning house fire leaves one dead, State Fire Marshal investigating
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - State Fire Marshal deputies are investigating an early morning house fire in Monroe that left one dead. According to SFM, the fire happened around 1:45 a.m. this morning (Dec. 11).
The Ouachita Parish Fire Department responded to the 200 block of Tennessee St. where they found a man’s body inside the home.
This is an ongoing investigation.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
