Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Dogs missing after deadly crash

Two dogs are missing after a wrong-way crash in South Carolina left three people dead.
By Alvieann Chandler, Anisa Snipes and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 9:22 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Two dogs are missing after a wrong-way crash in South Carolina left three people dead, WHNS reports.

Authorities say the crash happened near mile marker 51 on I-85 around 5:15 a.m. Sunday.

A vehicle was traveling north in the southbound lane when it crashed into another vehicle and caused two other vehicles to crash.

The coroner identified the deceased victims as Storm Shepard, 27, of South Carolina, Sharae Green, 45, of Georgia, both female, and a man named Jimmie Wallace, 69, of Alabama.

Other victims suffered non-serious injuries and were treated on scene and taken to the hospital.

Officials say Green was traveling with family and two dogs. The dogs were no longer on the scene when responders arrived. The dogs are microchipped.

Anyone with information on the missing dogs is asked to call the Greenville County Coroner’s Office at 864-467-8945.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bearcats beat Zachary, 24-17.
Ruston wins first state championship since 1990
A Florida woman says she found a megalodon shark tooth while recently walking the beach.
Woman finds giant megalodon tooth while walking Florida beach
Louisiana State Police are investigating after a body was found outside a West Carroll Parish...
Body found outside West Carroll Parish home
Birmingham Police investigating double homicide Saturday evening
Victim dead following Union Parish shooting, suspect dies same night in Monroe
Historic Grambling homes
Two homes previously owned by Grambling State University founder to be demolished

Latest News

Officers could be seen cordoning off an area with tape and about nine police units and two...
Man dies after being chased through Shreveport park and tased; LSP investigating
FILE - Special counsel Jack Smith speaks to the media about an indictment of former President...
Special counsel asks Supreme Court to rule quickly whether Trump can be prosecuted
Mariah Carey sent a bouquet of flowers to Brenda Lee to congratulate her for reaching No. 1 on...
Mariah Carey sends flowers to Brenda Lee after she hits No. 1 with ‘Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree’
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about investment in rail projects, including high-speed...
Biden heads to Philadelphia for firefighters and fundraising
Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani arrives at the federal courthouse in Washington,...
Jury seated in election workers’ defamation damages trial against Rudy Giuliani