City of Ruston announces maintenance to water distribution system

By Maddy Johnson
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The Ruston water distribution system will be undergoing state-mandated maintenance. The maintenance is expected to start Dec. 11 and end Dec. 22.

During the maintenance, customers may experience discolored or aerated water, but the city says the water will be completely safe for consumption and other uses.

City officials say customers should not experience water loss during the maintenance. If you are within the maintenance area and are without water, contact (318) 255-1316.

The Ruston water distribution system will be undergoing state-mandated maintenance from Dec. 11 to Dec. 22.(Source: City of Ruston)

