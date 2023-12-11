Chief investigator finds ‘significant failings’ within Monroe City School Board

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - As the investigation into financial misconduct within the Monroe City School Board continues, a new report shows the chief investigator found significant failings at every level of authority in the system.

The early stages of the investigation prompted the school board to have former Superintendent Brent Vidrine retire. Now, Chief Investigator Brian Blackwell says there was no effort within the school system to regulate the cost of Vidrine’s 2018 contract as well as a lack of a clear outline of the board’s responsibilities.

Blackwell says Vidrine was in charge of his own pay without additional oversight.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates as the story develops.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.