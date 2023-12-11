Advertise
BBB: QR code scams

More people are falling victim to QR code scams. Jo Ann Deal joins us to talk about how to avoid this scam.
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - More people are falling victim to QR code scams, and today Jo Ann Deal with the Better Business Bureau joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about how to avoid this scam.

Deal says scammers are hiding harmful links in QR codes to steal your information. She says if you receive an unexpected QR code do not scan it and be sure to always protect your phone and accounts.

If you feel you have been a victim of this scam, call the BBB at (318) 387-4600.

WATCH: Scam Alert with BBB’s Jo Ann Deal

