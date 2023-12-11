Advertise
Art installation on Louisiana Tech campus dedicated to Dr. Les Guice

Aspire Plaza on Louisiana Tech University's campus will be renovated and dedicated to the...
Aspire Plaza on Louisiana Tech University's campus will be renovated and dedicated to the university's 14th president, Dr. Les Guice.(Source: Louisiana Tech University)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech University’s latest art installation, Aspire, will be named in honor of the university’s 14th president and first lady, Dr. Les Guice and Kathy Guice.

Aspire was installed on the university’s campus in 2021 and quickly became one of Guice’s favorite spots on campus. The announcement of Aspire Plaza’s new name, Aspire at Guice Plaza, was made during Dr. Guice’s retirement dinner hosted by the Louisiana Tech Foundation Board of Directors in November.

Three words -- achieve, innovate, and aspire -- made a repeated appearance as guest speakers highlighted Guice most notable moments at Louisiana Tech. During the Aspire phase of the evening, a pianist performed the original “Aspire” piece composed by Shayla Blake. It was then that the plaza’s dedication to the Guice’s was revealed.

“As we contemplated opportunities to recognize your great service, we were continually impressed with the impact you have in connecting with the student and community,” said Louisiana Tech Foundation Board President Tim Cutt during the dinner. “Your vision of Aspire as a physical representation of ‘the convergence of the disciplines and people who foster creativity, innovation, entrepreneurship, and partnerships in interdisciplinary and collaborative environments’ motivated us when selecting an opportunity to recognize your collective service.”

According to a news release from Louisiana Tech, Aspire at Guice Plaza will see landscape and lighting improvements as well as signage with the space’s new name. A bronze plaque will detail Guice’s impact on Louisiana Tech during his time as president.

For more information about Aspire and how to honor Guice, visit latechalumni.org/aspire or call the Division of University Advancement at (318)-255-7950.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

