Winnfield Police Department hosts 16th annual “Shop With a Cop”

WINNFIELD, La. (KNOE) - The Winnfield Police Department held their 16th annual shop with a cop event Saturday afternoon. Parents were able to sign their children ages 5-10 to come and purchase anything they wanted.

“Each kid on this program will have $100 to spend to buy whatever they choose to buy up under our program and so we just try to alleviate and try to help the unfortunate families to be able to have a successful merry Christmas,” said Winnfield Police Department Community Liaison Jessie Phillips.

The Winnfield Police Department has held this event annually in partnership with the local Walmart in the city.

“Walmart is able to give community grants throughout the community and our shop with the cop program every year has been excellent and outstanding. And just to see the kids’ faces makes us want to continue that partnership with the local police department,” said Winnfield Walmart store manager Cornelius Coleman.

The Winnfield Police Department wishes the community a Merry Christmas and invites members of the community to sign their children up next year.

