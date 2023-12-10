Advertise
Robertson family teams up with Monroe Salvation Army for national fundraiser

By De’Vante Martin
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Robertson family of Duck Commander teamed up with Salvation Army of Monroe to help out with the National Commanders Fundraising Challenge Saturday morning.

The group took donations outside of Hobby Lobby in West Monroe. They also sang carols and engaged with the community.

Captain Jeremy Casey said he’s thankful for the family and community.

“I have my headquarters that gets involved, I have a specialist from the media department that came in,” Casey said. It’s all done with a community effort. The community has come out to donate to our kettles, it’s outstanding, I cannot thank the Robertson’s enough for letting us have this gathering together with them.”

Casey said the goal for the challenge is two million dollars.

