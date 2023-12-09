Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Union wins thriller over St. James, captures first state title since 2013

Farmers edge out Wildcats, 36-35
Farmers edge out Wildcats, 36-35.
By Aaron Dietrich, Megan Murray and Brendon Fairbairn
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - After three consecutive runner-up finishes, Union captured the State Championship title for the first time since 2013. Down 35-28 to St. James with 11 seconds left in the game, Jy’Marion Island scored his second rushing touchdown of the game. Head Coach Joe Spatafora and the Farmers elected to go for two, and Island got the two-point conversion to seal the State Championship for Union, 36-35.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana Tech University is responding to an on-campus living situation involving mold.
Mold found in on-campus apartment at LA Tech causes illness for former student
KNOE Friday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Friday Evening Forecast: Clouds Tonight, Severe Storms for Saturday
Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Union Parish authorities arrest three linked to October homicide
Michael H. George
Concordia Parish man charged with over 200 counts of pornography involving juveniles
Dr. Les Guice and the University of Louisiana System Board.
Dr. Les Guice voted president emeritus by University of Louisiana System Board

Latest News

Farmers edge out Wildcats, 36-35.
Union wins thriller over St. James, captures first state title since 2013
Two Downsville Charter cheerleaders had the opportunity to participate in the Pearl Harbor...
Downsville Charter cheerleaders participate in Pearl Harbor Memorial parade
Downsville Community Charter cheerleaders Sarah Bailey and MacKenzie Hedgepeth traveled to...
Downsville Charter cheerleaders in Hawaii
Tigers beat Golden Tornado, 62-36.
Oak Grove captures its eighth state championship in dominate display against Haynesville