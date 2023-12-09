Union wins thriller over St. James, captures first state title since 2013

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - After three consecutive runner-up finishes, Union captured the State Championship title for the first time since 2013. Down 35-28 to St. James with 11 seconds left in the game, Jy’Marion Island scored his second rushing touchdown of the game. Head Coach Joe Spatafora and the Farmers elected to go for two, and Island got the two-point conversion to seal the State Championship for Union, 36-35.

