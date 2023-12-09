Advertise
Tracking the Threat for Severe Weather on Saturday

Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
By Marcus Walter
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:21 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - There is a threat for severe weather for this coming Saturday, December 9th, 2023. The threat is due to a strong cold front that will sweep across the region on Saturday during the afternoon and evening. Threats will include: strong wind, heavy rain, hail and a few tornadoes. Some areas of Northeast Louisiana could receive more than 1 inch of rain on Saturday.

The KNOE Weather Team encourages you stay weather aware on Saturday by downloading the KNOE Weather app, listening to your NOAA weather radio, watching KNOE on television and visiting the KNOE website.

Here's is the latest Storm Prediction Center Outlook for severe weather for Saturday, December...
Here's is the latest Storm Prediction Center Outlook for severe weather for Saturday, December 9th, 2023.(Marcus Walter)

