Oak Grove celebrates fourth state title in five years

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Oak Grove celebrated its eighth State Championship in program history, rolling past Haynesville 62-36. The Tigers won their fourth title in the last five years behind a Class 1A/Division IV record 401 total rushing yards. Quarterback Jackson Bradley earned the Most Outstanding Player award for his 211 rushing yards and three touchdown performance. Ryan Gregory tied Vic Dalrymple with four state titles as Oak Grove’s head coach.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.