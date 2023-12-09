KNOE Friday Evening Forecast: Clouds Tonight, Severe Storms for Saturday

Have you installed our free KNOE Weather app? Do you follow us on Facebook? Strong to severe storms are possible in the region tomorrow. Our app and social media are the best ways to receive the latest severe weather information. Download the app by clicking here, and follow our Facebook pages by clicking on the name of the page & clicking the “Follow” button: KNOE 8 Weather, Marcus Walter, DeVonte’ Dixon, Jake Lambright, Abby Ezell.

It was a cloudy day with a few showers and temperatures ranging from the low 60s to near 70 degrees. The warmth sticks around into Saturday, but the weather turns severe as intense storms are expected to sweep across the region with a passing cold front. There is a threat for heavy rain, damaging wind, hail and even an isolated tornado or two. This will be mainly from the hours of 2 pm to 8 pm. Late Saturday night, the intense severe weather should clear the region, leading to plenty of sunshine and cooler weather for Sunday. The cool, seasonal weather sticks around through much of next week, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions. Enjoy.

Tonight, it will be mostly cloudy with an isolated shower or two. Temperatures will lower to the low 60s, above normal for this time of year. It will be breezy as well.

Saturday will bring rain showers and intense severe storms to the region. Temperatures will reach the upper 70s. It will be breezy as well.

Sunday will be a cool, breezy and sunny day. Temperatures will reach the mid 50s.

Monday will be a sunny and seasonal weather day. Temperatures will reach the upper 50s.

Tuesday will be a mostly sunny and seasonal weather day. Temperatures will reach the low 60s.

Wednesday will be a partly cloudy day. Temperatures will reach to near 60 degrees.

Thursday will be a mostly cloudy, seasonal weather day. Temperatures will reach the low 60s.

Friday will be a mostly sunny day. Temperatures will reach the low 60s.

