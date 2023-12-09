Grace Place Ministries to host Christmas Child Outreach event

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Grace Place Ministries (GPM) is working hard to make this Christmas special for children in the area. On Saturday, December 16 from 1-3 p.m., they are hosting a Christmas Child Outreach event.

Each child will receive a warm cap, one pair of gloves, a full-size blanket, a medium stuffed animal, a bible, and a holiday goody bag full of sweet treats.

No sign-up will be needed for the event - it’s done on a first-come, first-serve basis. GPM Supervisor, Karen Callagen, said the staff is preparing for a big turnout.

”We’re expecting like 700 to 800 kids come through here,” said Callagen.

Callagen wants people to remember the importance of donating during the holidays.

”To donate to Grace Place this time of year is when we’re really doing the Christmas bags for the kids and stuff, so that is really important right now,” said Callagen. “The needy need. It’s cold. It’s the holidays.”

Mindy Loe, director of GPM, said that those wanting to donate clothing items can do so on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

”Dropping off items is anywhere between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. We always ask - if possible - if they not come between the hours that we’re serving meals because it gets really crowded in the parking lot and everything, but anytime between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. is still fine,” said Loe.

To learn more about Grace Place Ministries’ Christmas Child Outreach event, visit their website or contact them at (318) 361-9702.

