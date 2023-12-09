Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Grace Place Ministries to host Christmas Child Outreach event

Grace Place Ministries Christmas Child Outreach event.
Grace Place Ministries Christmas Child Outreach event.(Source: KNOE)
By Nina Ghaedi and Gabby Ballew
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Grace Place Ministries (GPM) is working hard to make this Christmas special for children in the area. On Saturday, December 16 from 1-3 p.m., they are hosting a Christmas Child Outreach event.

Each child will receive a warm cap, one pair of gloves, a full-size blanket, a medium stuffed animal, a bible, and a holiday goody bag full of sweet treats.

No sign-up will be needed for the event - it’s done on a first-come, first-serve basis. GPM Supervisor, Karen Callagen, said the staff is preparing for a big turnout.

”We’re expecting like 700 to 800 kids come through here,” said Callagen.

Callagen wants people to remember the importance of donating during the holidays.

”To donate to Grace Place this time of year is when we’re really doing the Christmas bags for the kids and stuff, so that is really important right now,” said Callagen. “The needy need. It’s cold. It’s the holidays.”

Mindy Loe, director of GPM, said that those wanting to donate clothing items can do so on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

”Dropping off items is anywhere between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. We always ask - if possible - if they not come between the hours that we’re serving meals because it gets really crowded in the parking lot and everything, but anytime between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. is still fine,” said Loe.

To learn more about Grace Place Ministries’ Christmas Child Outreach event, visit their website or contact them at (318) 361-9702.

RELATED STORIES
KNOE and Grace Place Ministries team up for annual coat drive
Grace Place Ministries in need of donations for upcoming winter season

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenny Wayne Smith, Sr., 55, is accused of the second-degree murder of his wife, Lacy Smith.
Husband arrested after wife found dead in Olla home
Troy Carl Donovan escaped from the Catahoula Parish Sheriff's Office around 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 8.
Catahoula police capture escaped inmate
KNOE Late Friday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Friday Evening Forecast: Clouds Tonight, Severe Storms for Saturday
Louisiana Tech University is responding to an on-campus living situation involving mold.
Mold found in on-campus apartment at LA Tech causes illness for former student
Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Union Parish authorities arrest three linked to October homicide

Latest News

Louisiana State Police are investigating after a body was found outside a West Carroll Parish...
Body found outside West Carroll Parish home
The I-20 Corridor Passenger Rail Service -- which will stretch through Shreveport, Ruston, and...
$500K grant for I-20 passenger rail
An October homicide investigation resulted in three Union Parish Sheriff’s Office arrests.
Homicide investigation leads to 3 arrests
An Eastbound lane will be closed.
I-20 Lane Closure