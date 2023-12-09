Body found outside West Carroll Parish home

WEST CARROLL PARISH, La. (KNOE) - According to the West Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office, the body of 41-year-old Franklin E. Goyins was found this morning (Dec. 8).

At around 7:30 a.m., authorities responded to a call asking for assistance at a home on Highway 878. When West Carroll deputies and EMS arrived they found Goyins’ body in the front yard.

Shortly after, the Louisiana State Police were contacted and an investigation began.

According to WCPSO’s Facebook page, there is no threat to the safety of West Carroll citizens at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

