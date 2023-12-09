Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Body found outside West Carroll Parish home

Louisiana State Police are investigating after a body was found outside a West Carroll Parish...
Louisiana State Police are investigating after a body was found outside a West Carroll Parish home.(MGN)
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST CARROLL PARISH, La. (KNOE) - According to the West Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office, the body of 41-year-old Franklin E. Goyins was found this morning (Dec. 8).

At around 7:30 a.m., authorities responded to a call asking for assistance at a home on Highway 878. When West Carroll deputies and EMS arrived they found Goyins’ body in the front yard.

Shortly after, the Louisiana State Police were contacted and an investigation began.

According to WCPSO’s Facebook page, there is no threat to the safety of West Carroll citizens at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana Tech University is responding to an on-campus living situation involving mold.
Mold found in on-campus apartment at LA Tech causes illness for former student
KNOE Friday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Friday Evening Forecast: Clouds Tonight, Severe Storms for Saturday
Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Union Parish authorities arrest three linked to October homicide
Troy Carl Donovan escaped from the Catahoula Parish Sheriff's Office around 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 8.
Catahoula police capture escaped inmate
Kenny Wayne Smith, Sr., 55, is accused of the second-degree murder of his wife, Lacy Smith.
Husband arrested after wife found dead in Olla home

Latest News

The I-20 Corridor Passenger Rail Service -- which will stretch through Shreveport, Ruston, and...
$500K grant for I-20 passenger rail
An October homicide investigation resulted in three Union Parish Sheriff’s Office arrests.
Homicide investigation leads to 3 arrests
An Eastbound lane will be closed.
I-20 Lane Closure
Historic Grambling homes
Two homes previously owned by Grambling State University founder to be demolished