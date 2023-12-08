Advertise
West Monroe man arrested, accused of failure to register as sex offender

KNOE Channel 8 reports on crime in the ArkLaMiss.
By Madison Remrey
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a West Monroe man who is accused of failing to register as a sex offender as well as misrepresentation during booking.

An OPSO deputy said they saw a vehicle on Winnsboro Rd. near Hadley St. with an expired registration, so they initiated a traffic stop. As the officer was getting out of their car, they allegedly saw the driver get in the back seat and the passenger move to the driver’s seat.

The driver of the car was told to leave the vehicle and placed under arrest. The deputy said the driver told her his name was Jammanuel Coleman with a birth date of July 28, 1994. Later, a different birth date of June 28, 1994, was given to investigators.

The driver was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center where he allegedly gave booking deputies the same name that he gave the arresting officer. During the identification process of booking, the driver was identified as Dekendrick Morgan. Morgan allegedly told the officers that Dekendrick is his cousin.

Morgan was booked into OCC on one count of domestic abuse battery; one count of domestic abuse battery, child endangerment; one count of violation of probation; two counts of failure of registration as sex offender; one count of violation of registration provisions; one count of misrepresentation during booking; and one count of resisting an officer. Several of those charges stem from a warrant resulting from a previous incident.

