Union Parish authorities arrest three linked to October homicide

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A homicide investigation resulted in three Union Parish Sheriff’s Office arrests. The investigation began on October 6, 2023, when UPSO deputies found a deceased man, later identified as Michael “Herby” Nichols, near his residence in Downsville, La. Initial investigation revealed the manner of death to be a homicide and a suspect was identified.

Upon further investigation, UPSO found that Kenneth Shane Spillers, 50, Sonya Turner Brown, 48, and Brown’s daughter, Leelah Starleigh Ann Turner, 22 traveled to Nichols’ home. Deputies say Brown and Nichols dated previously so the three went to his home to retrieve her things. UPSO says when the three of them arrived at Nichols’ home, Spillers got out of his car and told the two women to stay inside.

Witness statements say the two men got into an argument over money and as Nichols turned to walk away, Spillers shot him in the back. Authorities say the three then left the home and Spillers told them not to speak of the incident.

All three were arrested and booked into the Union Parish Detention Center. Spillers has been charged with second-degree murder with a bond set at $1,250,000. Brown has been charged with accessory after the fact to second-degree murder with a bond set at $100,000. Leelah Starleigh Ann Turner has been charged with accessory after the fact to second-degree murder and felony failure to seek assistance with a bond set at $25,000.

