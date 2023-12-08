Two homes previously owned by Grambling State University founder to be demolished

GRAMBLING, La. (KNOE) - “She wanted them to come and be a part of Grambling and stay on the property,” said Margaret Hendricks-Sanders who is the niece of Grambling State University Founder Charles P. Adams.

The Sanders family is in a battle to save and preserve the two homes near Grambling’s campus.

“No family is perfect. We got this way because it’s been tied up in a sort of recognition of who’s legitimate. That’s why we’re fighting to ensure that these two homes aren’t torn down by an executor who has no connection to Grambling State University,” said Tessie Sanders, Margaret’s daughter.

The Sanders family said they are unable to have the homes preserved as historical landmarks unless they regain ownership. Tessie said the executors of the properties have violated the Napoleonic code in a variety of ways in terms of the upkeep of the properties and their physical presence.

“These houses were occupied by professors who were instructors who were at Grambling State University, and so one of the things I mentioned to her is that because of our legislative advocacy this past session, we - the historic state historic tax credits are now eligible for income-producing properties that are listed on the National Register and I noticed that Grambling State University have a national registered district but the town of Grambling does not,” said Executive Director of the Louisiana Trust of Historic Preservation Brian Davis.

To inquire about preserving a historical property visit the Louisiana Trust for Historic Preservation website.

