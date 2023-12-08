Tensas Parish School Board votes in new superintendent

TENSAS PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Tensas Parish School Board appointed Joyce M. Russ as the new superintendent of Tensas Parish Schools on Dec. 7.

Russ began her educational career in Tensas Parish thirty years ago and is now back to serve as the parish’s new superintendent. In a post made on Facebook, Russ said she is thankful for the board’s decision to have this opportunity.

“As the superintendent, I will work with all three communities to ensure that all students are receiving quality education,” Russ said. “I will continue to work with supervisors, administrators and teachers, with the understanding that professional development is key and that we should all approach everyday with the attitude that professional development is key and that we should all approach everyday with the attitude that we can learn something new. To all other staff members in the district: paraprofessionals, cafeteria staff, custodians, bus drivers and others, you are a vital part of the school district, and we could not operate daily without each of you. Please know that all stakeholders in Tensas Parish schools - parents, students, faculty, staff and community members are appreciated.”

Russ said she will be as transparent as possible with the parents of Tensas Parish, lending herself to be there if she is needed.

“It will take all of us working together to be ‘Tensas Strong’ and to build a tradition of ‘Panther Pride,’” Russ said.

