Portion of I-20 east to temporarily close for repairs

By Madison Remrey
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The eastbound lane on I-20 over the Ouachita River in Monroe and West Monroe will be closed beginning at 9 p.m. on Dec. 8 and will reopen before 7 a.m. on Dec. 9, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation.

The LADOTD said the closure is for crews to clean drains and perform routine maintenance.

Community members are advised to use caution when near a construction zone.

