Louisiana Cancer Foundation donates $10,000 to ULM cancer research

The Louisiana Cancer Foundation has donated a total of $180,000 over the past 18 years to...
The Louisiana Cancer Foundation has donated a total of $180,000 over the past 18 years to ULM’s Paul Sylvester, Ph.D., for his cancer research.(Source: University of Louisiana Monroe)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Cancer Foundation donated $10,000 to ULM’s Paul Sylvester, Ph.D., for his cancer research. This marks the 18th year the foundation has donated to his research, bringing the donation amount to $180,000.

Sylvester is an endocrinologist who joined the university’s College of Pharmacy in 2001. He is the Associate Dean of Research and Pfizer, Inc. B.J. Robison Endowed Professor of Pharmacology.

The donation check was presented to Sylvester by LCF Executive Director James Adams, Assistant Director Donna Jackson, and Cancer Foundation League Board President Debbie Sawyer. The donation will help Sylvester continue his research of tocotrienols, a rare natural form of vitamin E that has displayed potent anti-cancer effects.

The LCF has donated $296,688 to ULM over the years including their donations to Dr. Sylvester’s cancer research, as well as the Teresa Marsala Memorial Nursing Fund in the Kitty Degree School of Nursing. The foundation has also funded a $50K endowed scholarship for students who are cancer survivors or who have been impacted by cancer in their families.

