KNOE and Grace Place Ministries team up for annual coat drive

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - This holiday season, don’t forget to give the gift of warmth! KNOE and Grace Place Ministries are teaming up for the annual Spread the Warmth Coat Drive and we need your help.

Those wanting to participate can donate their gently used coats and help keep people warm for the holidays. So dig through your closet and get ready to donate.

The following is a list of drop-off donation locations:

Grace Place Ministries 1600 Jackson Street, Monroe, LA 71202

Thurmanize Cleaners 1601 Hudson Lane, Monroe, LA 71201

Griffin Funeral Home 600 LA-139, Monroe, LA 71203 911 Warren Drive, West Monroe, LA 71291



For more information on Grace Place Ministries, visit their website.

