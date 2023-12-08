KNOE and Grace Place Ministries team up for annual coat drive
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - This holiday season, don’t forget to give the gift of warmth! KNOE and Grace Place Ministries are teaming up for the annual Spread the Warmth Coat Drive and we need your help.
Those wanting to participate can donate their gently used coats and help keep people warm for the holidays. So dig through your closet and get ready to donate.
The following is a list of drop-off donation locations:
- Grace Place Ministries
- 1600 Jackson Street, Monroe, LA 71202
- Thurmanize Cleaners
- 1601 Hudson Lane, Monroe, LA 71201
- Griffin Funeral Home
- 600 LA-139, Monroe, LA 71203
- 911 Warren Drive, West Monroe, LA 71291
For more information on Grace Place Ministries, visit their website.
