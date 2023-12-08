Advertise
KNOE and Grace Place Ministries team up for annual coat drive

Grace Place Ministries is accepting donated winter coats for its annual "Spread the Warmth" coat drive.
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - This holiday season, don’t forget to give the gift of warmth! KNOE and Grace Place Ministries are teaming up for the annual Spread the Warmth Coat Drive and we need your help.

RELATED CONTENT: “Grace Place Ministries in need of donations for upcoming winter season”

Those wanting to participate can donate their gently used coats and help keep people warm for the holidays. So dig through your closet and get ready to donate.

The following is a list of drop-off donation locations:

  • Grace Place Ministries
    • 1600 Jackson Street, Monroe, LA 71202
  • Thurmanize Cleaners
    • 1601 Hudson Lane, Monroe, LA 71201
  • Griffin Funeral Home
    • 600 LA-139, Monroe, LA 71203
    • 911 Warren Drive, West Monroe, LA 71291

For more information on Grace Place Ministries, visit their website.

