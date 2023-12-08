Advertise
KNOE Friday Morning Forecast: Storms Saturday, Severe Weather Possible

with Meteorologist DeVonte’ Dixon
By Marcus Walter
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Happy Friday! We have some big changes on the way. Today will be mostly cloudy and mild, with temperatures nearing 70 degrees. There’s a slight chance of showers, with an isolated thunderstorm also possible in the afternoon. It will be a bit breezy throughout the day as well. We have a better chance of showers and storms on Saturday as a strong cold front pushes through the region. A slight risk of severe weather remains in place for Saturday afternoon and evening. Hail, damaging wind gusts, and a few isolated tornadoes are possible. Stay weather aware and have multiple ways to receive warnings. Sunshine, cooler, and drier air moves in behind the system. Highs rebound into the 50s on Sunday. Expect more seasonable temperatures heading into next week.

Today: Mostly cloudy with a passing shower or thunderstorm possible. Breezy with highs topping out near 70 degrees.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and breezy, with isolated thundershowers possible. Lows fall into the lower 60s.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms are on tap. Some storms could become strong to severe later in the day. Temperatures will aim for the mid to upper 70s.

Sunday: Sunshine returns with cooler temperatures. Highs top out in the lower 50s.

Monday: Sunny and warmer. Temperatures aim for the upper 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with temperatures topping out near 60 degrees.

Wednesday: Continued sunshine. Highs top out in the lower 60s.

Thursday: Sun and cloud mixed with high in the lower 60s.

