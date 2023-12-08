KNOE Friday Afternoon Forecast: Cloudy Conditions Today, Strong Storms Move In Tomorrow

Have you installed our free KNOE Weather app? Do you follow us on Facebook? Strong to severe storms are possible in the region tomorrow. Our app and social media are the best ways to receive the latest severe weather information. Download the app by clicking here, and follow our Facebook pages by clicking on the name of the page & clicking the “Follow” button: KNOE 8 Weather, Marcus Walter, DeVonte’ Dixon, Jake Lambright, Abby Ezell.

Happy Friday! Cloud cover will continue to move in this afternoon ahead of our next round of showers and storms tomorrow. We are continuing to monitor Saturday as the entire ArkLaMiss is under a SLIGHT risk (level 2 of 5) for severe weather. The primary threat with these storms will be damaging winds, however, isolated tornadoes and hail will also be possible across the ArkLaMiss. The *greatest* tornado potential lies near and north of Interstate 20, while the *greatest* hail potential lies near and west of US-165.

Today: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for rain during the afternoon. High temperatures will top out in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20%.

Tomorrow: Showers and thunderstorms likely. The Storm Prediction Center currently has a SLIGHT risk (level 2 of 5) that includes the entire region. Damaging winds will be the primary threat with the stronger storms, with a few isolated tornadoes possible. High temperatures will top out in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 90%.

Sunday: Sunny skies and cooler temperatures return to the ArkLaMiss! High temperatures will top out in the low 50s. FIRST ALERT! A light freeze is possible. Overnight lows will fall into the low 30s.

Monday: More sunshine is in the forecast! High temperatures will top out in the mid 50s. FIRST ALERT! A light freeze is possible overnight. Overnight lows will fall to either side of 32ºF.

Tuesday: No shortage of sunshine for your Tuesday! High temperatures will be slightly warmer, topping out in the upper 50s.

Wednesday: Intervals of clouds and sunshine will occur throughout the day. High temperatures will top out in the upper 50s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies return. High temperatures will reach either side of 60ºF.

