Husband arrested after wife found dead in Olla home

By Madison Remrey
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OLLA, La. (KNOE) - An Olla resident has been arrested after a 24-year-old victim was found dead in her home.

The LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office said they were asked by the Olla Police Department for help in the investigation of the death of Lacy Smith. LPSO said that on Nov. 21, Lacy’s husband, Kenny Wayne Smith, Sr., 55, was arrested on a charge of violation of protective order as the investigation continued.

Smith, Sr., received an additional charge of second-degree murder on Nov. 29 in relation to Lacy’s death. Smith, Sr.’s, bond was set at $520,000.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation can contact LPSO detectives at (318)-992-2151 or submit an anonymous tip by calling (318)-992-7300.

