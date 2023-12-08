Group home in Northeast Louisiana provides love to sex trafficking survivors

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Each year in Louisiana, hundreds of human trafficking victims have been identified, and Louisiana Love Home for Children houses young girls who are sex trafficking survivors. It is a home-like environment that provides the girls with much needed love and acceptance.

Founder, Sharon Pleasant, said there was an urgent need to have a home in Northeast Louisiana because there was not anything like it in the area. She said the home is the first in the area to serve young girls who are sex trafficking victims. They teach them the word of God, give them an education, and help them get on the road of recovery.

“We’re known in the south, more so than we are here in Northeast Louisiana. So that’s why we are trying to spread the word that we are here, and that we are going to be here to help our girls through working through the process as becoming as normal as they can be through the traumatic events they’ve been through,” said Pleasant.

Pleasant said she wants to build more homes to help victims of sex trafficking.

The home teaches the girls about structure and how to recover after suffering abuse. In January, they will have a gala to teach them about etiquette.

Leading up to that gala in January, they’re holding fundraisers for the home. Not only do they want to raise money, nut they also want to raise awareness about how prevalent sex trafficking is in our community.

Activities Director, Britaria Williams, said the organization provides love and a safe place for young girls. The goal is to give them an opportunity to start their lives over and grow as individuals. The home provides a family unit for those who might not have anyone else.

“We’re here to provide opportunities to impact them and to show them that the way that we live, is the way that we want to teach them how to live, and that they can go out there and not be afraid of the world. There are good people in this world. We want to teach them that although there are offenders out there, that the world is still a great place and that they are apart of that great place,” said Williams.

There are other resources like equine therapy from the organization Bright Star Ranch, for the girls too.

To know more about Louisiana Love Home and how to contribute, head to their website or Facebook page.

