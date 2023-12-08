Advertise
Downsville Charter cheerleaders participate in Pearl Harbor Memorial parade

Two Downsville Charter cheerleaders had the opportunity to participate in the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Hawaii.
Two Downsville Charter cheerleaders had the opportunity to participate in the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Hawaii.
By Madison Remrey
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOWNSVILLE, La. (KNOE) - Two cheerleaders from the ArkLaMiss community participated in a Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Hawaii on Dec. 7.

Sarah Bailey and MacKenzie Hedgepeth, both varsity cheerleaders at Downsville Community Charter School, made the Varsity All American Cheer team, which is comprised of cheerleaders from all over the country. Those who made the team were invited to participate in the Varsity Spirit All American Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Hawaii.

Check out some photos from Bailey and Hedgepeth’s experience below!

