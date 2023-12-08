Catahoula police search for escaped inmate

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - According to the Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, around 1:30 p.m. this afternoon (Dec. 8) an inmate escaped.

Authorities told KNOE that 51-year-old Troy Carl Donovan escaped the facility by going under a fence. He was last seen wearing a navy plaid flannel shirt and khaki knee-length cargo pants.

When KNOE asked what Donovan’s charges were, CPSO said they could not reveal the charges at this time.

If you see him do not approach him. Please call 911 or the Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Department at (318) 744-5411.

This is a developing story.

