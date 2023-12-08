Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Cat named Spirit adopted by officer after being found at airport

Spirit the cat is now acclimating to house life after being rescued from an airport's...
Spirit the cat is now acclimating to house life after being rescued from an airport's long-term parking lot.(Allegheny County Police Department via Facebook)
By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (Gray News) - A stray cat is getting all the love at their long-term home after being found in the long-term parking lot of an airport.

The cat, now called Spirit, was initially found by an airport employee who contacted the Allegheny County Police Department, according to the police department.

Officers were able to catch Spirit and quickly realized she was malnourished and in need of veterinary care.

One of the officers, Officer Edward Watts, volunteered to take Spirit in and get her the care she needed.

It was discovered that Spirit had underlying health issues, but Allegheny police said she is now expected to make a full recovery and is acclimating well to her new home with Officer Watts’ family.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana Tech University is responding to an on-campus living situation involving mold.
Mold found in on-campus apartment at LA Tech causes illness for former student
KNOE Friday Noon Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Friday Afternoon Forecast: Cloudy Conditions Today, Strong Storms Move In Tomorrow
Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Union Parish authorities arrest three linked to October homicide
Michael H. George
Concordia Parish man charged with over 200 counts of pornography involving juveniles
Dr. Les Guice and the University of Louisiana System Board.
Dr. Les Guice voted president emeritus by University of Louisiana System Board

Latest News

The nurse, identified as Janice Allison, 61, died on Oct. 25. T
Death of nurse allegedly pushed by patient investigated as homicide, police say
Air Force veteran Jimi Gill received congratulations from CoAuto owner Vinnie Lucido after...
‘He is so kind and deserving’: 87-year-old Air Force veteran gifted refurbished car
Former President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he returns to the courtroom from a break at...
Court narrows Trump gag order, allows disparaging statements about special counsel but limits speech on witnesses
Student ornaments from all 50 states on display outside White House
Student ornaments from all 50 states on display outside White House
State Christmas Trees Outside the White House